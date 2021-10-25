Submit a Tip
Crash causes tractor-trailer to leak fuel off Highway 17 Bypass

Drivers are asked to avoid part of Higwhay 17 Bypass after this crash on Monday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash caused a tractor-trailer to leak fuel off Highway 17 Bypass in Horry County on Monday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said this happened in the area of South Strand Drive at around 5:20 p.m.

HCFR said crews were working to mitigate the leak, but no injures were reported as a result of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

