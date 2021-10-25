Submit a Tip
Crash blocks roadway in Green Sea area, one sent to hospital

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – First responders are working a two-vehicle crash with injuries Monday in the Green Sea community.

Crews were dispatched to the accident on Fairway Highway near Olive Drive at 11:11 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The roadway is currently blocked to all traffic.

One person was sent to the hospital with injuries, officials say.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of the accident as crews work the scene.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

