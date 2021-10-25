Coroner names woman fatally struck outside of disabled vehicle in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman standing outside of a disabled vehicle was struck and killed by another vehicle in Florence County over the weekend, according to authorities.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Betty Sanchez Castellanos, 41, of Turbeville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday night crash near Cale Yarbrough Highway and Cartersville Highway.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1987 Buick coupe was traveling north on the highway when it struck a pickup truck that was on the side of the road due to a previous collision.

Authorities said three people, including Castellanos, were standing outside of the truck at the time of the crash.

The two others standing outside of the truck, along with the driver of the Buick, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP, alongside the agency’s MAIT team.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.