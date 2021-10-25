City begins sandbar dredging near Cherry Grove canals

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A new dredging project begins this week to will help lower the sandbars near the Cherry Grove canals.

Myrtle Beach has a small dredging permit to bring in a barge to dredge several of the sandbars.

This will help open up the canals, giving boaters less of a problem while traveling through low tide to reach the ocean.

It will also benefit the community and people who fish on the pier.

“The barge hopefully will not block the channel itself, but in the end it’s worth it because it actually makes it easier for everybody to navigate that minor channel, and get to where they want to go,” said Pat Dowling, the public information officer for the City of Myrtle Beach.

Community members may continue to fish and boat at Cherry Grove. The canals will remain open while the dredging takes place.

The project is set to be finished within 90 days.

