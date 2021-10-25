Bucksport residents demand action from Horry County leaders to resolve flooding issues

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bucksport residents are still waiting for answers from Horry County leaders after dealing with significant flooding issues for years.

For some that grew up in Bucksport, like Nelisa Geathers, the constant damage to homes due to flooding is heartbreaking.

“No matter how many floods, this is home to me. This is where I grew up. I have seen so much grow in my community,” said Geathers. “I want to live here. I want to see more changes in this community.”

In 2018, the Bucksport community was under water due to by Hurricane Florence. Unfortunately, despite the damage the storm caused, the community is still facing flooding issues.

It’s like you are fishing in your backyard and you know I don’t want that,” said resident Antonio Burroughs.

Burroughs has spent thousands of dollars to repair flood damage in Bucksport.

Community members said they started seeing more flood problems when treatment plants were installed near Bucksport Road.

The flooding not only impacts homes and finances in Bucksport, but also has an effect on the community’s history.

“Bucksport community was once the city of commerce for Horry County and has a very rich history, and right now, we are on the edge to losing that forever simply because flooding has become unmitigated in the community since 2016,” said Kevin Mishoe, president of the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport.

Horry County Councilman Orton Bellamy will be holding a community forum in Bucksport on Monday. Among the topics Bellamy will address include a Bucksport maintenance update and the new Federal Emergency Management Agency new flood maps.

Bellamy said it took them years to address the flooding problems in Bucksport because there were no grants available.

“We just wanted to take the longer period because we didn’t have the funding, nor we had the funding for the constructions. Now we have the funding through a federal grant. Now we can move forward with the studies and the engineering design and build the structure.” said Bellamy

Students from Coastal Carolina University, Furman University and Duke University are also studying ways to solve the flooding issues in Bucksport.

