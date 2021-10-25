Body found during missing persons search in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A body was found during a missing persons search Monday in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the body was discovered off Tom M. Road near N.C. 710, between Rowland and Pembroke.

The sheriff office’s homicide and crime scene detectives, as well State Bureau of Investigation agents, are at the scene.

More details are expected to be released later Monday.

