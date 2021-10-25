Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Body found during missing persons search in Robeson County

A body was found during a missing persons search Monday in Robeson County, according to the...
A body was found during a missing persons search Monday in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.(WVUE/Raycom)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A body was found during a missing persons search Monday in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the body was discovered off Tom M. Road near N.C. 710, between Rowland and Pembroke.

The sheriff office’s homicide and crime scene detectives, as well State Bureau of Investigation agents, are at the scene.

More details are expected to be released later Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hamlin County authorities investigating death of 49-year-old man
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash
Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Coastal Carolina drops to No. 24 in latest AP Poll
Homes along Cox Ferry Road exemplify the current minimum setback requirement in Horry County of...
Realtors ask Horry County to slow down on possible setback ordinance

Latest News

.
Horry County considers setback requirements for road widening
First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center Monday afternoon as part of...
WATCH LIVE: First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Charleston’s Hollings Cancer Center
Earthquake reported in Jenkinsville, South Carolina
First responders are working a two-vehicle crash with injuries Monday in the Green Sea community.
Crash blocks roadway in Green Sea area, one sent to hospital