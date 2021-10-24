Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 killed in Horry County motorcycle crash

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash in Horry County, according to authorities.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on Highway 17 Business in the area of South Jensen Drive.

Pye said a 1989 Harley-Davidson was traveling south on the highway when it spilled onto the roadway. The operator of the motorcycle died as a result.

No other injuries were reported.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

