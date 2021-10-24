Submit a Tip
SCHP: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in Florence County crash

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and three others were hurt after a crash in Florence County late Saturday.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said this happened in the area of Cale Yarbrough Highway and Cartersville Highway at around 11:45 p.m.

Pye said a 1987 Buick coupe was traveling north on the highway when it struck a pickup truck that was on the side of the road due to a previous collision. Three people were standing outside the truck at the time of the crash, one of whom died.

The other two people, along with the driver of the Buick, were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.


