Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pursuit ends in Marion County crash, troopers say

Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.(WLBT)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A police pursuit in Marion County ended in a crash Saturday, according to officials.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a trooper in Horry County attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 501 at around 6:50 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and the chase continued until the suspect crashed at the intersection of Highway 501 and Highway 41 in Marion County.

The driver was detained following the crash. Other people were in the vehicle, but it’s unclear if any injuries occurred.

Pye said the driver will be charged by the SCHP, while the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
Coral Sands Motel
‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Florence bar

Latest News

Police: 6 injured in shooting at Florence bar
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts...
Court won’t revive death sentence for South Carolina inmate
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
LISTEN: 911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County