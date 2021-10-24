Pursuit ends in Marion County crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A police pursuit in Marion County ended in a crash Saturday, according to officials.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a trooper in Horry County attempted to stop a vehicle speeding on Highway 501 at around 6:50 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and the chase continued until the suspect crashed at the intersection of Highway 501 and Highway 41 in Marion County.

The driver was detained following the crash. Other people were in the vehicle, but it’s unclear if any injuries occurred.

Pye said the driver will be charged by the SCHP, while the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the crash.

