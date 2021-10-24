Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Warm stretch continues today, shower and storms return into the new work week

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll wrap up the weekend with warm temperatures and increasing clouds across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After another morning of cool, crisp temperatures, highs this afternoon will be much warmer as they soar into the upper 70s and low 80s. Clouds will continue to increase and thicken as well as we head into this afternoon and evening. These clouds will be ahead of our rain chances that will arrive into the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

Tomorrow features early morning showers and storms, along with another round of storms that will arrive after sunset and ahead of a weak cold front that will sweep across the area tomorrow night. So far, rain chances are only at a 30% chance.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

A few of these showers and storms could be on the strong side. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but an isolated storm or two could have gusty winds and heavy downpours. The SPC has placed nearly all of our area under a level 1 out of 5 risk of strong to severe storms. The Midlands and Upstate have a slightly higher chance of seeing stronger storms.

Severe Weather Outlook - Monday
Severe Weather Outlook - Monday(WMBF)

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible into Tuesday. Our next best chance of seeing much needed widespread rain will arrive towards the end of this week, with a 60% chance of rain on Thursday with lingering showers and storms into Friday.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

