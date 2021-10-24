Coastal Carolina drops to No. 24 in latest AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is ranked for the 20th straight week, but has fallen sharply following the team’s first loss of the season.

The Chanticleers checked in at No. 24 in the latest AP Poll, which was released Sunday. It comes after the team’s 30-27 loss at Appalachian State on Wednesday, marking Coastal’s first regular-season loss in nearly two years.

Coastal was also ranked at No. 24 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, dropping eight spots from the week prior.

Elsewhere in the AP Poll, Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1 team among voters. Cincinnati also held on to the No. 2 spot, while Alabama moved to No. 3, ahead of Oklahoma and Ohio State at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The Chants return home for a conference matchup with Troy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

