Coastal Carolina drops to No. 24 in latest AP Poll

Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto the field, for an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Boone, N.C.(AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
By Michael Owens
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina is ranked for the 20th straight week, but has fallen sharply following the team’s first loss of the season.

The Chanticleers checked in at No. 24 in the latest AP Poll, which was released Sunday. It comes after the team’s 30-27 loss at Appalachian State on Wednesday, marking Coastal’s first regular-season loss in nearly two years.

Coastal was also ranked at No. 24 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll, dropping eight spots from the week prior.

Elsewhere in the AP Poll, Georgia remained the unanimous No. 1 team among voters. Cincinnati also held on to the No. 2 spot, while Alabama moved to No. 3, ahead of Oklahoma and Ohio State at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively.

The Chants return home for a conference matchup with Troy on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

