Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

After slamming COVID-19 rules, Tritt sings anthem at NLCS

FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field in Nashville, Tenn. Tritt, who canceled shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or mask-wearing, was set to sing the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night, Oct. 23, 2021. The Braves' 41,000-seat stadium, Truist Park, has allowed full capacity most of the season with no requirements for vaccinations, negative tests or mask-wearing from fans. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Country musician Travis Tritt sang the national anthem before Game 6 of the NL Championship Series, just days after canceling shows at venues that required a COVID-19 vaccine or masks.

Tritt received a warm ovation from the Atlanta crowd and lingered for a bit to chat with fans before the Braves tried to finish off the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 58-year-old Tritt is a native of suburban Marietta, not far from the Braves’ stadium. He has been a vocal supporter of Atlanta’s sports teams, even penning a forgettable 2004 ode to the city’s NFL team, “Falcons Fever.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
Coral Sands Motel
‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Florence bar

Latest News

.
Horry County considers setback requirements for road widening
Myrtle Beach hosts record-breaking walk promoting suicide prevention
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Crew member who gave Baldwin gun subject of prior complaint
FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, exchange places at...
Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, key senators huddle as Democrats drive toward budget deal