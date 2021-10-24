Submit a Tip
1 dead, another in custody after nightclub shooting in Marlboro County

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said this happened at around 3:40 a.m. at The Hut, a club located in Bennettsville.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

