1 dead, another in custody after nightclub shooting in Marlboro County
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday.
Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said this happened at around 3:40 a.m. at The Hut, a club located in Bennettsville.
No other details about the shooting were immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation.
