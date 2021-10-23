Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

South Carolina increasing payments to child care providers

South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the...
South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the program that subsidizes child care for low-income families.(KYOU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the program that subsidizes child care for low-income families.

The state’s Department of Social Services announced Wednesday that the agency has set up a new reimbursement rate structure for the SC Voucher program.

The rates are now set based on the actual age of a child in the program, as opposed to what age group the child is in.

The agency says the rate increase means families in the program will save money by covering fewer tuition expenses.

The new reimbursement structure may also help child care providers who have struggled financially during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Coral Sands Motel
‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation
Elvis Oxendine Jr.
Arrests made after Robeson County deputies recover stolen property from Myrtle Beach area
Warmer than normal temperatures are likely.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2021 winter outlook
Derrick Rivera
Man convicted in Horry County bingo hall shooting sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

.
Horry County considers setback requirements for road widening
Homes along Cox Ferry Road exemplify the current minimum setback requirement in Horry County of...
Realtors ask Horry County to slow down on possible setback ordinance
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Cool, clear, and comfortable weekend ahead
Police: 6 injured in shooting at Florence bar