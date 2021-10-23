Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police: 6 injured in shooting at Florence bar

(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department said six people were hurt in a shooting early Saturday.

The department says officers responded to the Player’s Club on South Irby Street just before 3 a.m. Once there, police found multiple victims who were taken to the hospital.

Authoirties said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening as of around 8 a.m. Saturday. Police have not yet indicated what led up to the shooting, or who may be involved.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call police at 843-665-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Coral Sands Motel
‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation
Elvis Oxendine Jr.
Arrests made after Robeson County deputies recover stolen property from Myrtle Beach area
Warmer than normal temperatures are likely.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2021 winter outlook
Derrick Rivera
Man convicted in Horry County bingo hall shooting sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts...
Court won’t revive death sentence for South Carolina inmate
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
LISTEN: 911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
Jeffrey Johnson
Carteret County man arrested after deputies rescue 22 pit bulls from him