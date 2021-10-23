Submit a Tip
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets

Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as Murdaugh faces several lawsuits.(Hampton County Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as Murdaugh faces several lawsuits.

The injunction was filed on Friday by attorneys for Connor Cook, a passenger who was aboard a boat that crashed in Beaufort County in 2019 which killed Mallory Beach.

Paul Murdaugh, Alex’s son, had been charged in connection to Beach’s death but was murdered before his criminal trial could happen.

Cook’s attorneys are seeking to stop Murdaugh and his son Buster from disposing of their finanical assets until the resolution of a lawsuit filed by Cook against Murdaugh. The injunction states that other plaintiffs in other pending suits involving Murdaugh have also filed similar petitions.

Lawyers are also asking the court to appoint two people as co-receivers over all of Murdaugh’s assets as well as his son’s assets in order to investigate and locate all of the their assets and protect those assets.

The injunction included background which listed a number of lawsuits that have been filed against Alex Murdaugh.

“There is good reason to believe that Alex Murdaugh, on his own accord and/or by and through his agents, representatives or attorney-in-fact, has improperly transferred, sold, encumbered or otherwise disposed of assets improperly, thereby impairing Plaintiff’s ability to recover damages in this action,” Cook’s lawyers said in the injunction.

