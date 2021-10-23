Submit a Tip
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed lanes on Highway 17 in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to officials.

Georgetown County Emergency Management said crews from Midway Fire Rescue were on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at the entrance of Brookgreen Gardens at around 3 p.m. The accident also involved vehicles in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Injuries were also reported in the wreck, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Further details on the injuries were not immediately available.

GCEMD said crews were clearing the scene and lanes were reopened as of around 4 p.m., but delays are still expected in the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

