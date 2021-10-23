Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hoke County sheriff passes away after decades of service

Hoke County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.
Hoke County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin.(Hoke County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Hoke County is mourning the loss of its sheriff this morning.

Several agencies have posted in remembrance of Sheriff Hubert Peterkin, including various sheriff’s offices across the state. Peterkin died late Friday night with his sister Hazel Peterkin Ware announcing the loss on Facebook shortly after. The nature of his death has not been released.

Peterkin had served Hoke County since 2002 and previously worked for the Fayetteville Police Department. Under the Hoke County native’s leadership, the sheriff’s office has become a Nationally Accredited Agency.

Peterkin worked in law enforcement for 30 years, serving as President for the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association in 2015 and Chairman of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Executive Board from 2016 to 2018.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Coral Sands Motel
‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation
Elvis Oxendine Jr.
Arrests made after Robeson County deputies recover stolen property from Myrtle Beach area
Warmer than normal temperatures are likely.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2021 winter outlook
Derrick Rivera
Man convicted in Horry County bingo hall shooting sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

.
Horry County considers setback requirements for road widening
East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper annoucned her committment to the University of South Carolina...
East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper commits to South Carolina
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen
South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the...
South Carolina increasing payments to child care providers