Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Cool, clear, and comfortable weekend ahead

By Jessica Dobson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool temperatures and clear skies have returned this weekend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning, we’ll see a nice warm up with highs warming into the middle 70s this afternoon.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WMBF)

Temperatures and humidity will be slightly higher as we head into the second half of the weekend, with upper 70s and low 80s on the way under mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(WMBF)

Looking ahead into the new work week some changes do arrive in the form of rain chances and hot temperatures. Highs on Monday look to soar into the low 80s with the return of higher humidity as well. A few spotty showers will be possible for Monday and Tuesday, with a 20% chance of rain. It’s also worth noting that the SPC has outlined nearly all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a level 1 risk of seeing a few isolated strong to severe storms.

Severe Weather Outlook - Monday
Severe Weather Outlook - Monday(WMBF)

Our eyes continue to remain focused on the next big weather maker, that looks to arrive by Thursday. That’s when we can expect around a 40% chance of rain. Keep in mind, we’re still fine-tuning the details of exactly when and how much rain we will see, so do expect some changes to the forecast through the next coming days.

Rain Chances This Week
Rain Chances This Week(WMBF)

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Coral Sands Motel
‘A haven for drug traffickers and users’: Court orders Myrtle Beach motel to close after investigation
Elvis Oxendine Jr.
Arrests made after Robeson County deputies recover stolen property from Myrtle Beach area
Warmer than normal temperatures are likely.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2021 winter outlook
Derrick Rivera
Man convicted in Horry County bingo hall shooting sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast
Sunny skies and lower humidity
FIRST ALERT: Beaufitul Fall weekend, better rain chances next week
Sprinkle or two today, comfortable weekend ahead
Sprinkle or two today, comfortable weekend ahead
Sprinkle or two today, comfortable weekend ahead