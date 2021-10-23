FIRST ALERT: Cool, clear, and comfortable weekend ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cool temperatures and clear skies have returned this weekend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. After temperatures in the 40s and 50s this morning, we’ll see a nice warm up with highs warming into the middle 70s this afternoon.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

Temperatures and humidity will be slightly higher as we head into the second half of the weekend, with upper 70s and low 80s on the way under mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

Looking ahead into the new work week some changes do arrive in the form of rain chances and hot temperatures. Highs on Monday look to soar into the low 80s with the return of higher humidity as well. A few spotty showers will be possible for Monday and Tuesday, with a 20% chance of rain. It’s also worth noting that the SPC has outlined nearly all of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee under a level 1 risk of seeing a few isolated strong to severe storms.

Severe Weather Outlook - Monday (WMBF)

Our eyes continue to remain focused on the next big weather maker, that looks to arrive by Thursday. That’s when we can expect around a 40% chance of rain. Keep in mind, we’re still fine-tuning the details of exactly when and how much rain we will see, so do expect some changes to the forecast through the next coming days.

Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

