East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper commits to South Carolina

East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper annoucned her committment to the University of South Carolina...
East Clarendon's Talaysia Cooper annoucned her committment to the University of South Carolina on Saturday.(WMBF)
By Michael Owens and Gabe McDonald
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TURBEVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One of the most highly-touted recruits in women’s college basketball is staying in-state.

East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper, a five-star recruit and No. 18 on ESPNW’s Class of 2022, announced her commitment to South Carolina on Saturday.

“I’m at home,” Cooper said of South Carolina after her decision. “I feel like I can grow there. I know the coaches will take care of me.”

She chose the Gamecocks over fellow SEC powers Tennessee and Georgia, as well as Florida State. Her final seven schools also included Ole Miss, Duke and Virginia Tech.

Cooper told WMBF News that she informed Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley of her decision Friday night. She’s also the first commitment to South Carolina’s 2022 recruiting class.

It also comes after Staley signed a historic $22.4 million contract extension to stay with the Gamecocks through the 2027-28 season.

Cooper, a 6′0 senior guard, averaged 23.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game last season, leading East Clarendon to a 10-1 record and a trip to the Class A state tournament.

She was named Gatorade South Carolina Girls Player of the Year, as well as Class A Player of the Year by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association following last season.

WMBF Sports Director Gabe McDonald will have more on Cooper’s commitment Saturday on WMBF News at 6 and 11.

