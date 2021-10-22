Trial for former Horry County deputies accused in van drowning deaths delayed

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial of two Horry County deputies accused of the drowning deaths of a pair of mental health patients has been pushed back.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that the trial for both Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop will not take begin the week of Nov. 8, as originally scheduled. Instead, the trial will begin in February 2022.

No other details, including what caused the delay, were provided as of Friday night.

Both former deputies face charges in the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton, who died in September 2018 while being transported to a behavioral health center in Lancaster. The Horry County prisoner transport van they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County caused by Hurricane Florence.

Flood and Bishop were able to escape the van, but officials said Green and Newton were still locked inside. The two deputies were later fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The families reached a settlement with Horry County in August, while Green’s family settled with the company that designed the transport module used during the incident in July.

Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

