Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Trial for former Horry County deputies accused in van drowning deaths delayed

Joshua Bishop and Stephen Flood | Credit to Images: NBC / WMBF / HCSO
Joshua Bishop and Stephen Flood | Credit to Images: NBC / WMBF / HCSO(KALB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial of two Horry County deputies accused of the drowning deaths of a pair of mental health patients has been pushed back.

12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed to WMBF News on Friday that the trial for both Stephen Flood and Joshua Bishop will not take begin the week of Nov. 8, as originally scheduled. Instead, the trial will begin in February 2022.

No other details, including what caused the delay, were provided as of Friday night.

Both former deputies face charges in the deaths of Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton, who died in September 2018 while being transported to a behavioral health center in Lancaster. The Horry County prisoner transport van they were in was swept away by floodwaters in Marion County caused by Hurricane Florence.

Flood and Bishop were able to escape the van, but officials said Green and Newton were still locked inside. The two deputies were later fired from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The families reached a settlement with Horry County in August, while Green’s family settled with the company that designed the transport module used during the incident in July.

Flood is charged with two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Warmer than normal temperatures are likely.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2021 winter outlook
Officials have identified the man found dead after a home became engulfed in flames during a...
Coroner names man found dead after fire, barricade situation in Longs area
A police car.
1 hurt in Horry County shooting, police investigating
The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety

Latest News

A nurse draws a dose of a COVID vaccine during in clinic in Prosperity on Sept. 4, 2021
DHEC recommends COVID boosters for eligible South Carolinians following CDC clearance
Addie Harris is the kick returner for the Johnsonville Golden Flashes.
‘I wanted to prove a point to girls that it’s okay to play:’ Johnsonville 8th grader only girl on football team
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, file photo, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts...
Court won’t revive death sentence for South Carolina inmate
This photo provided by Adam Egypt Mortimer shows cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of...
Woman killed on New Mexico movie set attended UofSC Upstate, former teacher says