Police responded to 15K calls for service this summer along stretch of Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach has quieted down quite a bit since the peak times this summer.

With less people around, businesses and city agencies now have a chance to catch their breath, look back at this summer, and look ahead to what they want to see next year in terms of public safety and tourism on the boulevard.

Myrtle Beach police hosted a “Summer Wrap-up” with several Ocean Boulevard businesses and city agencies.

“Just from April to the end of September, from 21st North to 6th South, we answered 15,000 calls for service just in that area,” said Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Paul Morrell.

Morrell says most of those calls were traffic stops, followed by public assists, loitering and disorderly conduct. Having those statistics actually helped the police department change its approach to keeping Ocean Boulevard safe.

“We took a study of when our highest volume of calls were occurring and then we took a snapshot of the number of officers we have and put the bulk of them on duty when the bulk of the calls were happening,” said Morrell.

Morrell says they had anywhere from 70 to 100 officers in that 27 block stretch at peak times.

Meanwhile, as police begin to scale back bit, the city’s capital projects team is scaling up its work on Ocean Boulevard ahead of next summer.

It just opened bidding to do a boardwalk replacement.

“That’s going to get a new deck, new railing, it’s going to be recycled plastic decking, 4 by 6 by 16 foot planks, colored design,” said Myrtle Beach capital projects director Jay Hood. “Will be awesome looking.”

Hood says they hope to have construction started on that new boardwalk by the start of next year, and it will be about a seven month process. He admits that could be delayed with all of the nationwide supply issues right now.

The city will also be replacing all the trash cans on Ocean Boulevard and installing a new guardrail along the sidewalks.

