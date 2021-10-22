Part of Highway 701 in Conway area to close for accident reconstruction

Submit a Tip
A Conway area roadway will be closed for an hour Friday morning for an accident reconstruction, authorities said.(Source: AP Images)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway area roadway will be closed for an hour Friday morning for an accident reconstruction, authorities said.

According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, a portion of Highway 701 at Bulk Plant Road will be closed from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Northbound traffic will be diverted onto Highway 65, while southbound traffic will detour onto Highway 319 towards Four Mile Road.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office and Myrtle Beach police will be on scene to assist with operations.

Drivers should use caution if traveling in the area.

