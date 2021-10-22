Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach Out of the Darkness Walk

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The 11th Annual Myrtle Beach Out of the Darkness Walk will be held on Saturday October 23rd, 2021 beginning at 11am. The event is held at Broadway at the Beach, at Hero’s Harbor (between Ripley’s Aquarium and Margaritaville). Registration begins at 10am, or you can register online at afsp.org/Myrtle. We will have numerous resource tables, raffles, silent auctions, and messages of HOPE and HEALING. All of the funds raised go directly to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. It is a heartfelt day of hope, remembrance, and support.

At the event there will be approx. 250 people in attendance, along with S.C. AFSP Board and Staff members, and AFSP Southern Division Director Chris Owens. All available for interview and/or photo opportunities. Several participants wear beautifully designed tee shirts, or place photos and memories around the event. This year, the Myrtle Beach Walk has again raised a significant amount over its goal, and is being recognized at a national level.

Don’t miss out on a great opportunity to cover this event.

If you have any question, or would like more information please contact:

Mike and Debbie Kurinzi

Co-Chair’s

Out of the Darkness Walk Myrtle Beach

1749 Suncrest Drive

Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577 debkurinzi@gmail.com or oceanzini@msn.com

908-910-4487 732-259-9648

