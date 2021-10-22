Man jailed for multiple break-ins, larcenies in Hartville area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged in connection to multiple break-ins and larcenies in Darlington County.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jeffrey Daniel Booker.

Booker is accused in several incidents, including residential burglary, grand larceny of a pickup truck, and multiple vehicle break-ins and larcenies in the Hartsville area.

Deputies allege Booker stole the pickup truck from the Sonoco Industries parking lot and used the vehicle to commit other larcenies.

Booker was arrested by deputies Tuesday in a wooded area off North Center Road.

According to deputies, Booker still had the pickup truck in his possession, along with other stolen items.

Deputies said Booker has a “lengthy arrest record” with multiple convictions. He was out on bond for burglary and larceny.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Booker is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

