Jury reaches verdict in Horry County bingo hall double murder trial

Derrick Rivera
Derrick Rivera(Source: JRLDC/Gray TV)
By Christian Boschult
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews

Derrick Rivera was convicted Friday of murdering a father and son during an armed robbery at an Horry County bingo hall in 2019.

A jury found Rivera guilty of two counts of murder and armed robbery in the July 2019 killings of Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr.

Rivera is expected to be sentenced Friday afternoon at the Horry County Courthouse.

The prosecution had made the argument that Rivera had convinced co-defendant Bradford Britton, who was unaware of Rivera’s plan, to drive him to Waccamaw Bingo Off U.S. 501 in the Forestbrook section of Horry County around 9:45 p.m. on July 26, 2019, where Rivera, wearing a hat with fake dreadlocks, sweat clothes and a mask, shot and killed Steve Johnson Sr. and Steve “Sparky” Johnson Jr. with a pistol Bradford said he thought was a .38.

Rivera then fled the scene, the prosecution said, leaving behind a hat with dreadlocks, a shoe and a bag at the scene of the crime, all with his DNA on them.

