FIRST ALERT: Sprinkle or two today, comfortable weekend ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a warmer start to the day compared to the previous mornings this week. After starting the day in the 60s this morning, temperatures will quickly climb to the lower 80s area wide today.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s today with a 20% chance of a shower or two.
This afternoon will be the warmest day of the week with a few more clouds moving into the area as a weak cold front approaches the region.

A few sprinkles possible today.
As the front moves through, a stray shower or sprinkle will be possible in a few spots, although most of us will remain dry. Rain chances today are only at 20%.

Highs will remain cooler for Saturday before turning slightly warmer for the weekend.
As we head into the weekend, the cold front will move off shore and allow for cooler and drier weather to return for the weekend. Temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the middle to upper 70s on the beaches with abundant sunshine and low humidity. Inland, we’ll see the lower 80s return on Sunday but still remain comfortable. As we look ahead to next week, there’s an increasing chance of some much needed rainfall by the middle and end of the week with two separate cold fronts.

