FIRST ALERT: Beaufitul Fall weekend, better rain chances next week

Sunny skies and lower humidity
Sunny skies and lower humidity(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather and lower humidity are set to return for the weekend.

A weak cold front moving through overnight will help usher in another beautiful Fall weekend. Sunny skies return both Saturday and Sunday. Mornings turn a bit cooler with the middle 50s for most spots. Afternoon highs will top out in the middle 70s through Sunday.

More changes arrive next week as a series of cold fronts arrive. There’s still some uncertainly with these systems but the chance is there for some much-needed rainfall. The first cold front arrives early Tuesday, followed by another on Thursday. Both will bring a round of scattered showers and storms.

Some much-needed rainfall is possible next week
Some much-needed rainfall is possible next week(WMBF)

