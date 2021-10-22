FIRST ALERT: Beaufitul Fall weekend, better rain chances next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather and lower humidity are set to return for the weekend.

A weak cold front moving through overnight will help usher in another beautiful Fall weekend. Sunny skies return both Saturday and Sunday. Mornings turn a bit cooler with the middle 50s for most spots. Afternoon highs will top out in the middle 70s through Sunday.

More changes arrive next week as a series of cold fronts arrive. There’s still some uncertainly with these systems but the chance is there for some much-needed rainfall. The first cold front arrives early Tuesday, followed by another on Thursday. Both will bring a round of scattered showers and storms.

Some much-needed rainfall is possible next week (WMBF)

