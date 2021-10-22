Fake police officer pulling over women in Catawba County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man who is impersonating an officer, and there’s more than just one victim. The crimes are happening in Catawba County and police say he’s able to pull women over by using what looks like a police blue light.

“He was dressed in some semblance of a police-style uniform but did not have a badge.” Hickory police chief Thurman Whisnant said.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, a teenage girl headed to school in Catawba County was pulled over by a man in a dark-colored S-U-V. The suspect was able to convince the victim he was a real officer from the blue lights he flashed under his visor. But it was there the charade ended.

“The lady reporting this to us asked to see a badge and also asked for the person’s department. The person stopping her refused to show a badge or provide that information.” Aaron Turk with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies tell me she was able to get away and report the incident as soon as she got to school. But she wasn’t the only one stopped.

“Really don’t know what he is up to.”

Hickory police chief Thurmon Whisnant says they think the same guy stopped a woman the following day.

“He actually did get her out of the car and searched her car. And she realized when she got home that her wallet had been stolen and that’s what prompted her to contact police.” Whisnant said.

But how was the suspect able to get a hold of the blue light in the first place? A quick check online reviled page after page of very convincing strobe lights ranging from just a few bucks to hundreds of dollars.

“It does worry us, we’re concerned,” Whisnant said.

While no one was hurt in either case, both departments say this is a situation to be concerned about. If you find yourself driving down the road and blue lights suddenly appear in your rear-view mirror, police say there are steps you can take to be safe.

“If you’re ever uncomfortable, slow down, turn your lights on and go to a well-lit area,” Whisnant stressed.

