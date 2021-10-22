Submit a Tip
Extra Point Scoreboard: Week 9

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The push toward the postseason continues for high school football across South Carolina.

Week 9 features big matchups in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee spread across Thursday and Friday, including the Extra Point Game of the Week between Myrtle Beach and South Florence.

Check back to this page for final score updates!

All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY

Aynor 12, Lamar 6 (OT)

Loris 35, Kingstree 6

Lake View 22, Waccamaw 20 (OT)

Carvers Bay 52, Hemingway 6

FRIDAY

Myrtle Beach (5-1) at South Florence (7-1) [Extra Point Game of the Week]

Socastee (1-4) at Carolina Forest (3-4)

St. James (3-2) at Sumter (6-1)

Georgetown (0-7) at Conway (2-4)

West Florence (5-2) at Darlington (0-6)

Wilson (1-6) at Hartsville (2-5)

West Florence (5-2) at Darlington (0-6)

Andrews (2-3) at Lake City (1-4)

Mullins (1-4) at Latta (1-6)

Marion (8-0) at East Clarendon (2-4)

Green Sea Floyds (4-1) at Hannah Pamplico (3-2)

Timmonsville (0-4) at Johnsonville (2-3)

Trinity Collegiate (7-1) at Laurence Manning (4-2)

Spartanburg Christian (1-6) at Florence Christian (6-3)

Dillon Christian (1-6) at Christian Academy of MB (1-3)

King’s Academy (2-6) at Lee Academy (4-4)

Williamsburg Academy (6-0) at Carolina Academy (2-5)

