Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Critically endangered orangutan is expecting twins

By CNN
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CNN) – The Audubon Zoo in New Orleans will have two new family members in the coming months.

The zoo announced Friday that their Sumatran orangutan, Menari, is expecting twins, which is a rarity among the species.

The first-time mother is expected to give birth in December or January.

Zoo officials say the staff are doing all they can to prepare 12-year-old Menari for the birth.

The pregnancy is welcome news as Sumatran orangutans are “critically endangered” and are threatened with extinction.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Warmer than normal temperatures are likely.
FIRST ALERT: NOAA issues 2021 winter outlook
Officials have identified the man found dead after a home became engulfed in flames during a...
Coroner names man found dead after fire, barricade situation in Longs area
The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
A police car.
1 hurt in Horry County shooting, police investigating

Latest News

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Group clings to faith as US works on Haiti kidnapping case
Lev Parnas walks past criminal court, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in New York. Parnas, a onetime...
Giuliani associate convicted of campaign finance crimes
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
LISTEN: 911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Walmart issued a recall Friday for 3,900 bottles of...
Walmart recalls aromatherapy spray linked to US deaths