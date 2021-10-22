Submit a Tip
Crews battle large fire at Darlington Shredding Company

Crews battle large fire at Darlington Shredding Company.
Crews battle large fire at Darlington Shredding Company.(Source: Darlington County Fire District)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are battling a large fire Friday morning at a scrap metal recycling facility in Darlington County.

Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers said the blaze happened at the Darlington Shredding Company on Steel Mill Road.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what sparked the fire, Flowers said, adding crews have yet to begin their investigation.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

