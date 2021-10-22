Coastal women’s basketball picked 11th in Sun Belt, Blount and Richardson earn preseason honors

NEW ORLEANS – The 2021-22 Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team was selected to finish 11th in the 2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll, as voted upon by the league’s 12 head coaches, it was announced by the conference office in New Orleans, La. Additionally, Aja Blount was named as a Preseason All-Sun Belt first-team selection while teammate Deaja Richardson was selected to the third team.

Troy, the defending Sun Belt Champions, was voted as the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt, as the Trojans received 11 of the 12 first-place votes and tallied 142 points. Troy won the East division before going on to win the league title over Louisiana, the top team in the West division.

Louisiana was picked second while receiving just one first-place vote and a total of 124 points. UTA, Texas State, and Little Rock round out the top five, respectively. The Mavericks totaled 101 points while the Bobcats and Trojans garnered 95 and 92 points, respectively.

App State finished in sixth place with 87 points while Georgia State picked up 70 points followed by South Alabama with 66 points for seventh and eighth, respectively. Georgia Southern (54), Arkansas State (47), CCU (39), and ULM (19) close out the remaining four spots in the conference.

Blount was selected to the All-Sun Belt third team in the 2020-21 season after leading the Chanticleers in scoring with an average of 16.2 points per game. The senior forward finished as the conference’s second-leading scorer.

Richard finished the 2020-21 season ranked fifth in the Sun Belt in scoring (14.0 ppg), and eighth in three-point field goals made per game (1.6). The Kernersville, N.C. native, led the team with 23 three-point baskets and was second on the team with 20 steals.

The Ragin Cajuns’ Ty’Reona Doucet was selected as the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year.

2021-22 Conference Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Troy (11) – 142

Louisiana (1) – 124

UTA – 101

Texas State – 95

Little Rock – 92

App State – 87

Georgia State – 70

South Alabama – 66

Georgia Southern – 54

Arkansas State – 47

Coastal Carolina – 39

ULM – 19

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Aja Blount, Coastal Carolina (Sr., F, Northampton, Pa.)

TyReona Doucet, Louisiana (Sr., F, Ville Platte, La.)

Brandi Williams, Louisiana (Jr., G, Lake Charles, La.)

Da’Nasia Hood, Texas State (St., F, San Antonio, Texas)

Felmas Koranga, Troy (Jr., F, Nakuru, Kenya)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Jireh Washington, Arkansas State (Jr., G, Memphis, Tenn.)

Kierra Brimzy, ULM (R-Jr., G, Natchitoches, La.)

Terryn Milton, UTA (Sr., G, Owasso, Okla.)

Jasmine Robinson, Troy (Sr., G, Augusta, Ga.)

Tiyah Johnson, Troy (Sr., G, Phenix City, Ala.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Michaela Porter, App State (Sr., G/F, Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Deaja Richardson, Coastal Carolina (Jr., G, Kernersville, N.C.)

Terren Ward, Georgia Southern (So., G/F, Jesup, Ga.)

Kennedy Taylor, Texas State (Sr., G, Dallas, Texas)

Lauryn Thompson, Texas State (R-Jr., F, Arlington, Texas)

Preseason Player of the Year

TyReona Doucet, Louisiana (Sr., F, Ville Platte, La.)

