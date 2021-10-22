Coastal men’s basketball picked 7th in Sun Belt, Mostafa earns preseason honors

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina men’s basketball student-athlete Essam Mostafa was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt third team the Sun Belt Conference office announced Wednesday afternoon.

Mostafa played in all 26 games last season and averaged 12.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He shot 56 percent from the field and added 22 blocked shots.

In the Sun Belt, Mostafa was 23rd in scoring (12.2 ppg), fifth in rebounding (8.0 rpg), fifth in shooting percentage (56.0), 13th in blocked shots (22), fourth in offensive rebounds (93), and 10th in defensive rebounds (138).

The Chanticleers were picked to finish seventh in the conference in the preseason coaches’ poll.

Georgia State received 139 points and eight first-place votes to lead the preseason poll.

Louisiana was picked second with 125 total points and two first-place votes. Texas State was picked third with 110 points and last season’s Sun Belt Tournament champion Appalachian State was picked fourth with 109 points and garnered the final two first-place votes.

South Alabama (15 points) was picked fifth. Arkansas State (89) was picked just in front of the Chanticleers who received 69 votes, while Little Rock (46) was picked eighth.

Troy and UTA tied for ninth with both teams picking up 40 points. Georgia Southern was 11th with 39 points and ULM was picked 12th with 25 points.

CCU’s season will begin Tuesday, Nov. 9, with Ferrum College visiting the HTC Center for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

The 2021-22 Coastal Carolina basketball tickets are on sale now at the Chanticleer Athletics Ticket Office. Season tickets are $175 per seat. For fans interested in purchasing tickets, call the ticket office at 843-347-TIXX (8499) or email tickets@coastal.edu.

2021-22 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Poll

First-place votes in parenthesis

Georgia State (8) – 139

Louisiana (2) – 125

Texas State – 110

Appalachian State (2) – 109

South Alabama – 105

Arkansas State – 89

Coastal Carolina – 69

Little Rock – 46

Troy - 40

UTA - 40

11Georgia Southern - 39

12. ULM – 25

Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team

Justin Forrest, Appalachian State (Sr., G, Decatur, Ga.)

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F, Bluefields, Nicaragua)

Corey Allen, Georgia State (Sr., G, Ypsilanti, Mich.)

Theo Akwuba, Louisiana (Jr., F, Montgomery, Ala.)

Mason Harrell, Texas State (Sr., G, Midwest City, Okla.)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Second Team

Marquis Eaton, Arkansas State (Sr., G, Helena, Ark.)

Eliel Nsoseme, Georgia State (Sr., F, Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Kane Williams, Georgia State (Sr., G, Douglasville, Ga.)

David Azore, UTA (Gr., G, Houston, Texas)

Caleb Asberry, Texas State (Sr., G, Pflugerville, Texas)

Preseason All-Sun Belt Third Team

Nikola Maric, Little Rock (Sr., F, Trebinje, Bosxnia-Herzegovina)

Essam Mostafa, Coastal Carolina (So., C, Cairo, Egypt)

Jordan Brown, Louisiana (So., F, Roseville, Calif.)

Isiah Small, Texas State (Sr., F, Jersey City, N.J.)

Nick Stampley, Tory (Sr., F, Broward County, Fla.)

Preseason Player of the Year

Norchad Omier, Arkansas State (Fr., F, Bluefields, Nicaragua)

