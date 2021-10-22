Carteret County man arrested after deputies rescue 22 pit bulls from him

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A total of 22 pit bulls have been rescued from a Newport man.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office says 65-year-old Jeffrey Johnson was arrested and charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals. He was also charged with violating the Carteret County solid waste ordinance.

Deputies say they were called to Johnson’s home on East Southwinds Drive after citizens reported concerns over the hoarding and mistreatment of animals there.

Deputies say they worked with Carteret County Animal Control officers and rescued 22 pit bulls suffering from “extreme neglect,” including one dog that needed immediate medical attention.

Deputy Jessica Newman investigated the case and said several puppies were chained to stakes in the ground and had irritated skin, cuts and open sores on their bodies.

Johnson was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on Oct. 25th.

