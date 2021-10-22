Arrests made after Robeson County deputies recover stolen property from Myrtle Beach area

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men have been charged after Robeson County deputies recovered stolen property from the Myrtle Beach area, authorities said.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul truck on Norment Road Thursday. The investigation then led to the execution of a search warrant on Lighthouse Drive in Maxton.

Authorities said during a search of the U-Haul truck and the home, stolen property from multiple homes in the Myrtle Beach area was recovered and seized.

Elvis Oxendine Jr., 25, was charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of stolen goods. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

Kennan Hunt, 20, was charged with possession of stolen goods. He was transported to the detention center and given a $250,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said more charges are likely from local agencies in Robeson County and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (910) 671-3100.

