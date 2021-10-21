Submit a Tip
Walk to support ALS patients happening this weekend in North Myrtle Beach

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A walk to support those living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more commonly known as ALS, is happening this weekend.

One of those participating this year is Tim Ritter, along with his team “Ritter’s Recruits.”

Ritter is a veteran who served our nation for 26 years in both the Army and the Navy. He was medically retired at the rank of commander after being diagnosed with ALS in 2015.

After participating in the walk to defeat ALS for six years and raising more than $60,000 for the fight against the disease, this will be Ritter’s last walk.

Ritter, who was also was a professor at both UNC Pembroke and the U.S. Naval Academy, says he’s amazed and humbled by the support he is seeing. The support comes from not only those in the community, but across the country as well.

”We have people coming from Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina and I can’t begin to tell you how much it means to me,” said Ritter.

Ritter has more than 120 people joining him in North Myrtle Beach’s Charleston Landing neighborhood on Saturday morning. He says the disease often gets forgotten and he hopes this walk brings ALS to the public’s attention.

”Trying to make people aware of and to get them to support funding and research and just more awareness is really something we would like to have,” said Ritter.

If you’d like to put on your walking shoes this Saturday to support Ritter or to make a donation to the cause, click here.

