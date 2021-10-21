Swamp Fox Players Presents “Last of the Red Hot Lovers”

GEORGETOWN, SC (RELEASE) -Happening on October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 8:00PM and October 24 & 31 at 2:30PM.

About the show:

Barney Cashman is forty-seven, happily married, the father of three children, a successful businessman, when he realizes that the sexual revolution is passinghim by. Barney has come to the realization that his whole life can be summed up in one word: nice. And Barney has realized that “nice” simply isn’t enough. He wants to experience his secret fantasies and dreams at least once, and so Barney determines to have an affair. He tries not just once, but three times, with three different women, and each time, a very different experience and a new lesson for Barney. Neil Simon’s “Last of the Red Hot Lovers” examines what it means to grow older, and asks the question, “What do you do when it seems as if your life hasn’t been fully lived?”

Starring Michael Caldwell, Stephanie Eldridge, Abigail Mims and Josie Thames.

Directed by Kathy Anderson.

Tickets $18

Tickets can be purchased at www.swampfoxplayers.com or Call 843-527-2924.

