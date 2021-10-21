Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC state Sen. Hugh Leatherman in hospice care

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C. State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina's oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of an inoperable cancer, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of what colleagues described as an inoperable cancer.

Leatherman’s staff notified a handful of lawmakers that the 90-year-old Florence Republican was recently hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain, according to a GOP senator.

The legislator spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on the condition of anonymity, because he was not authorized to speak publicly on Leatherman’s health.

During surgery to remove parts of Leatherman’s intestine, physicians discovered an “advanced and aggressive” cancer, the lawmaker said. Afterward, they discharged Leatherman to enter hospice care at his home in Florence, about 80 miles east of Columbia.

In his 11th term, Leatherman is among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature. First elected to the Senate in 1980 as a Democrat, Leatherman unsuccessfully ran for governor several years later before switching parties in the 1990s, a move taken by a number of Democratic lawmakers, as Republicans gained dozens of seats in Congress.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Carolina Forest residents asks questions and voice concerns about a possible housing...
Carolina Forest golf course could soon become a major housing development

Latest News

South Carolina’s current Senate district map, pictured during a Senate Redistricting...
Lawmakers call redistricting lawsuit ‘without question premature,’ ask court to wait to act
SC homeless shelter seeing ‘tsunami’ of people in need after eviction moratorium ends
SC homeless shelter seeing ‘tsunami’ of people in need after eviction moratorium ends
Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Less than four years ago, a rally by white nationalists in support of keeping the statues...
Museum proposes melting Lee statue to make new artwork