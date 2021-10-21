SC reports new low in weekly initial unemployment claims since pandemic’s start

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials say they received the lowest weekly total of first-time unemployment claims last week since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

For the week ending Saturday, the state reported 1,064 first-time unemployment claims, 250 below the previous week’s total and 201 below the previous low of 1,265 set for the week ending Sept. 4.

Anderson County had the highest claims at 134, followed by Greenville County at 113. Richland County had the third-highest at 79.

In the Tri-County area, Berkeley County reported 44 claims, Charleston County reported 41 and Dorchester County reported 26.

Horry County was the only one of the 46 counties in the state that reported no claims last week.

For the week ending Saturday, the state paid out $3.7 million in unemployment benefits. Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out almost $6.6 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits.

The latest data for the state showed a 4.2% unemployment rate in August, down one-tenth of a percentage point from July.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.