Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A new report from the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights says a far-right group launched by anti-government activist Ammon Bundy is rapidly expanding nationwide and making inroads into Canada.

The report found the organization has grown by roughly 53% in the past year in large part because of continued anti-public health sentiment, despite the legal woes of some group leaders.

IREHR research director Chuck Tanner says the growth means the organization has been able to impact local policies.

Bundy did not respond to phone and email messages requesting comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Carolina Forest residents asks questions and voice concerns about a possible housing...
Carolina Forest golf course could soon become a major housing development

Latest News

Less than four years ago, a rally by white nationalists in support of keeping the statues...
Museum proposes melting Lee statue to make new artwork
Vermont trailblazer poised to set national LGBTQ benchmark
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie