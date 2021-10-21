Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police help wrangle 9-foot gator in Sunset Beach neighborhood

Sunset Beach police help relocate a nine-foot alligator on Friday, Oct. 15.
Sunset Beach police help relocate a nine-foot alligator on Friday, Oct. 15.(Sunset Beach Police Department/Facebook)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - One neighborhood in Sunset Beach had quite the unexpected visitor last week.

In a Facebook post, the Sunset Beach Police Department said officers were called out to Oyster Bay Drive on Friday, Oct. 15 after residents called to complain about a nine-foot-long alligator that was walking through the community.

Not satisficed with just a quick jaunt around the neighborhood, the gator reportedly tried to enter the community pool area and by the time police arrived, it had managed to break through some porch lattice at the reservation office.

“Out of concern for the safety of property owners and neighborhood residents, the gator was relocated to a nearby pond,” the post stated.

On Friday October 15, 2021, Officers from the Sunset Beach Police Department were dispatched to Oyster Bay Drive for...

Posted by Sunset Beach Police Department on Thursday, October 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Carolina Forest residents asks questions and voice concerns about a possible housing...
Carolina Forest golf course could soon become a major housing development

Latest News

Report: Far-right anti-government group grows significantly
Less than four years ago, a rally by white nationalists in support of keeping the statues...
Museum proposes melting Lee statue to make new artwork
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California
Columbia man charged with smuggling weed from California
Five people run to fill three seats on Myrtle Beach City Council.
Candidates seek to fill three open seats on Myrtle Beach City Council
Conway Police Department needs community votes to help expand K-9 unit
Conway Police Department seeks community votes for new K-9