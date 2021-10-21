Police: 1 hurt after shooting at Hartsville intersection

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is recovering after a dispute led to them being shot at an intersection in Hartsville, according to police.

Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department said the incident happened Thursday afternoon in the area of Fourth Street and Hartsville Crossing Boulevard.

Blair said four people got into an argument inside a vehicle when the shooting happened. The person shot is expected to recover.

Police had finished a search for the shooter as of around 3:15 p.m. and will continue their investigation.

No arrests have been made.

