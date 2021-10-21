No. 14 Coastal Carolina falls at Appalachian State, 30-27

BOONE, N.C. (WMBF) - A series of streaks have ended for Coastal Carolina football, but one continued on Wednesday.

The No. 14 Chanticleers fell at Appalachain State, 30-27, snapping a 17-game win streak in regular season contests dating back to Nov. 23, 2019.

The Chants saw their offense stall after a nine-play, 83-yard drive midway through the third quarter ended in a touchdown, as the Chants punted on all three of their final possessions. One of those possessions came via a fumble as the Mountaineers were driving toward what would have been a go-ahead touchdown with the game tied at 27.

However, App State was able to get the ball back on a punt and drove down the field, setting up for a 24-yard field goal by Chandler Stanton that decided the game.

TURNING POINT

After cutting into Coastal’s 14-0 lead with a touchdown late in the first quarter, App State caught the Chants off guard with a successful onside kick.

The Mountaineers didn’t take long to turn that possession into points, as Chase Brice connected with Malik Williams for a 47-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14.

That momentum propelled App State to eventually take the lead near the midway point of the third quarter, the only time they pulled ahead before the final score.

BY THE NUMBERS

Despite totaling 346 yards of offense on the night, the Chants found themselves stymied on the ground with just 55 yards among all rushers. Shermari Jones still found the end zone twice, despite a down night of 28 yards.

Grayson McCall threw for 291 yards, including a 74-yard strike to Kameron Brown that gave Coastal a 14-0 advantage late in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the Chants gave up 575 yards to the Mountaineer offense, which was highlighted by a 10-catch, 206-yard night from Williams.

ONE STREAK SURVIVES

Coastal’s loss not only handed in 2021 and ended their Sun Belt Conference winning streak at 11 games. but it extended the Chants’ winless streak at Kidd Brewer Stadium to 0-6.

UP NEXT

Coastal continues Sun Belt play at home against Troy next Thursday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

