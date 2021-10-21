Submit a Tip
N.C. authorities search for inmate who walked off work detail, stole dump truck

Richard Alexander Mundy
Richard Alexander Mundy(Source: North Carolina Department of Public Safety)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who reportedly walked off a work detail in Scotland County.

The inmate was identified by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as 53-year-old Richard Alexander Mundy.

According to a press release from NCDPS, Mundy was working at an off-prison assignment just before noon Thursday when he allegedly stole a brown-gray dump truck with North Carolina tag “88383T.”

Authorities say Mundy may be traveling toward Asheboro, North Carolina.

Mundy is a minimum security prisoner serving a sentence at the Scotland Correctional Institution for a 2004 conviction in Randolph County for robbery with a dangerous weapon.

His projected release date was August 2025.

Mundy was listed as homeless before incarceration but was last known to be living in Guilford County, according to the release.

Mundy is described as 5-foot-10 and 276 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a four-inch scar in his upper left arm and tattoos on his left arm, left hand, right arm and an eagle on his right shoulder.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Scotland Correctional Institution at (910) 844-3078.

