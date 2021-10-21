Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

NASCAR Xfinity driver Carson Ware arrested in Rowan County for assaulting a female

Carson Ware mugshot
Carson Ware mugshot(Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR driver Carson Ware was arrested Wednesday in Rowan County for multiple charges, according to records.

Ware, 21, was charged with assault on a female, simple assault and injury to personal property. He was given a $1,000 bond at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Ware is a member of Rick Ware Racing and recently competed in the No. 17 car in the Xfinity Series.

Rick Ware Racing released the following statement:

“This morning I was notified of a situation that involved Carson Ware. At this time, Carson has been indefinitely suspended by SS Green Light Racing and NASCAR. While I am frustrated by the actions of Carson, I am even more disappointed for Bobby Dotter and his entire team. Bobby has been a great ally through the years, and I hate to see SS Green Light Racing under scrutiny due to the actions that do not reflect the reputation and image that Bobby has worked hard to uphold over the years. My hope is that Carson will get the help that he needs during this difficult time.

Ware has a court date scheduled for Nov. 19.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Robotic surgery
MUSC Health Florence showcases $1.5 million surgical robot to doctors at Hope Health
The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation continues after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
North Myrtle Beach leaders say they’re owed a portion of county’s leftover RIDE ll funds
North Myrtle Beach leaders say they’re owed a portion of leftover RIDE ll funds