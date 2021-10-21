Myrtle Beach Bowl tickets on sale now
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tickets to the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl go on sale Thursday.
The matchup will feature two teams from a pool of three conferences: the Mid-American Conference, Conference-USA and the Sun Belt.
Appalachian State defeated North Texas 56-28 in the inaugural bowl last year.
Kickoff for the only bowl game in the state of South Carolina is set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.
For ticket information, click here.
