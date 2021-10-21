Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach Bowl tickets on sale now

Tickets to the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl go on sale Thursday.
Tickets to the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl go on sale Thursday.(Myrtle Beach Bowl)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tickets to the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl go on sale Thursday.

The matchup will feature two teams from a pool of three conferences: the Mid-American Conference, Conference-USA and the Sun Belt.

Appalachian State defeated North Texas 56-28 in the inaugural bowl last year.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Kickoff for the only bowl game in the state of South Carolina is set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

For ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Horry County Council rejects plan to help fund I-73, passes Highway 90 funding

Latest News

Coastal Carolina logo
No. 14 Coastal Carolina falls at Appalachian State, 30-27
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball up court while guarded by Indiana...
Behind LaMelo Ball’s 31 points, Hornets make 23-point comeback to defeat Pacers in season-opener
Sun Belt 2020 Logo
Report: Sun Belt Conference considering expansion by up to four schools
John McLaren, center, caddie for Paul Casey, looks on at the 16th tee box during the final...
John McLaren, a caddie of ‘extraordinary ability,’ to retire