Myrtle Beach Bowl tickets on sale now

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Tickets to the second annual Myrtle Beach Bowl go on sale Thursday.

The matchup will feature two teams from a pool of three conferences: the Mid-American Conference, Conference-USA and the Sun Belt.

Appalachian State defeated North Texas 56-28 in the inaugural bowl last year.

Kickoff for the only bowl game in the state of South Carolina is set for 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20.

