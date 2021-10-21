Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

MUSC Health Florence showcases $1.5 million surgical robot to doctors at Hope Health

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Doctors at Hope Health Regional Health Center got a firsthand look at MUSC Health Florence’s $1.5 million surgical robot on Wednesday.

Dr. Hatem Abdullah, MUSC Health Florence’s Director of Robotics, said the surgical robot has completely changed the way they perform certain surgeries.

Abdullah said robotic surgery is safer for patients, and significantly reduces recovery time.

“In my mind, I try to avoid open surgery at all costs, and if I can get someone safely through a technically sound minimally invasive approach, I think everybody wins,” Abdullah said.

MUSC Health Florence urologist Dr. Karthik Tanneru said they brought the robot to Hope Health to give providers the opportunity to ask questions and understand the procedures it can perform.

Often times a clinical physician is the first doctor a patient sees.

Tanneru wants to make sure doctors know what’s available right here in Florence before they refer patients to a hospital hundreds of miles away.

“We are doing this to create awareness to the physicians and also to the general public, so that people don’t need to travel to Charleston or Greenville or Columbia, they can get more complex surgeries right at home,” Tammeru said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Walmart says it will create more than 400 new jobs in South Carolina as it builds a new...
Walmart selects location for $450M SC distribution center
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
This photo started circulating on social media with claims teachers were taping masks to...
Investigation continues after alleged claims teachers were taping masks to students’ faces at a Colorado Springs school
North Myrtle Beach leaders say they’re owed a portion of county’s leftover RIDE ll funds
North Myrtle Beach leaders say they’re owed a portion of leftover RIDE ll funds
gst
Dining With Dockery: Coast Pizza