Jill Biden to visit MUSC, Joint Base Charleston

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Medical University of South Carolina and Joint Base Charleston on Monday.

Biden will visit the MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Monday afternoon.

Following that stop, she will then go to Joint Base Charleston where she will be hosting a Joining Forces event with Military families.

This is the second trip to South Carolina in as many weeks for the First Lady who made a surprise trip to Columbia on Sunday as part of a celebration for Brookland Baptist Church Pastor Charles B. Jackson Sr.’s 50th anniversary as a pastor.

