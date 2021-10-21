Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Getting to know Brighwater Retirement Living in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - October is Long Term Care Month and Brightwater Retirement Living has been around for over 13 years along the Grand Strand.

Located on 78 acres just minutes from the beach, they offer everything from Independent Living to a wide variety of options when it comes to care. We loved learning about the different options, activities they offer, and so much more!

Come along with us.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The federal government is warning South Carolina that it may take over enforcing workplace...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing South Carolina workplace safety
Multiple agencies have responded to a person who is barricaded inside a home on Water Tower...
Sheriff’s office: 1 person found dead after fire, barricade situation at Longs area home
Kingston Barksdale, 4, died Saturday from a gunshot wound to the chest.
4-year-old shot, killed in S.C.
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Horry County Council rejects plan to help fund I-73, passes Highway 90 funding

Latest News

gst
Swamp Fox Players Presents “Last of the Red Hot Lovers”
gst
Thursday Jam with Jon Norris
gst
Brightwater Retirement Community- Part 2
gst
Thursday Jam with Jon Norris