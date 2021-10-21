Getting to know Brighwater Retirement Living in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - October is Long Term Care Month and Brightwater Retirement Living has been around for over 13 years along the Grand Strand.

Located on 78 acres just minutes from the beach, they offer everything from Independent Living to a wide variety of options when it comes to care. We loved learning about the different options, activities they offer, and so much more!

Come along with us.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.